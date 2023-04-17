Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 206 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $78.46 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

