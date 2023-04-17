Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,340 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

