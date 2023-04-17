Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.80 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.