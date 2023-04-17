Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

