DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,757 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.2 %

CHD stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

