Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.80.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE opened at $359.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.61. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

