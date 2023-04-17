DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 23,779 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $224.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.