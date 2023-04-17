Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) versus Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Key Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.59%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.41 $1.70 million $0.02 394.00 Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 16.33, meaning that its stock price is 1,533% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 0.53% 6.23% 3.20% Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Key Energy Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides drilling and workover services. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers the use of a continuous metal pipe spooled onto a large reel which is then deployed into oil and natural gas wells. The Fluid Management Services segment covers the provision of transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in connection with drilling, completions, work over, and maintenance activities. The company was founded in April 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.