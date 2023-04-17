15,612 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
