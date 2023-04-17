15,612 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.49 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.