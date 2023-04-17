Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,270 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $197.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -195.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.