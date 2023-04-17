Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

