Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $134.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

