Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $737,000 Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Washington CORP raised its position in DZS by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DZS by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DZS by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

DZS Stock Performance

DZS Company Profile

DZSI stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

