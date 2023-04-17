39,633 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.