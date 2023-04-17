Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,789 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.