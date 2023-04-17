Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $78,785. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.56. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

