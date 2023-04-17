Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.
Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $60.21 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Stories
