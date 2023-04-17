Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $60.21 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

