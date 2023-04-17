Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $128,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

BDEC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.