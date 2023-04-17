Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $128,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %
BDEC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
