Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 57,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

