Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.31 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

