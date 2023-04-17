Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,928 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

