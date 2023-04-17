Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,904 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 185,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 852.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.