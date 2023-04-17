Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.29.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

