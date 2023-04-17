Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.