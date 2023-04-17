Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $126,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $60.53 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

