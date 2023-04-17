Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

