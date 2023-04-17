Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 189 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

