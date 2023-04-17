Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,200 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MILN opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.
About Global X Millennials Consumer ETF
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
