Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,200 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MILN opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

About Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.