Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.