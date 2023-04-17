Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.66 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

