Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.