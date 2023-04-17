Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $177,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

