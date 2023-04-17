Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $171,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $162.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

