Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.62 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $99.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.