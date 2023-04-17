SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 413.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.70 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

