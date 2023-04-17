Head to Head Comparison: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 4.39 $111.97 million $1.75 9.49 Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.06 $1.21 billion $10.13 5.21

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Matador Resources pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.32% 30.25% 13.11% Matador Resources 39.71% 44.14% 24.81%

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

