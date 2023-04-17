Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $181,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atkore were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital raised their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $131.70 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

