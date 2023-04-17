Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $673,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.