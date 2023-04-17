Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $12,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.97 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.