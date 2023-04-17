Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $640,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $85.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

