22,398 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 162.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 1,104,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 715,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 145.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 702,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.2 %

EVH stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

