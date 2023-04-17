Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $585,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 409,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,300,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CarParts.com by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,686 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 133,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,135,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Insider Activity

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at $455,485.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at $455,485.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

