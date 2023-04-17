Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,518 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

