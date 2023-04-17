Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ICHR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $855.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

