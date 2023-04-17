Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 34.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,431,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 369,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,671 shares of company stock worth $10,472,904. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

