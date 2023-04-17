9,423 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DSGX stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

