Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $437.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

