Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
