Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,464. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PHR opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.