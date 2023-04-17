Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

